Call of Duty Warzone finishing move: How to do one and execute somebody from behind

A Call of Duty Warzone finishing move is essentially when you enter a special animation in order to kill somebody with a melee attack. You can pull these off fairly easily in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, but thanks to how open Call of Duty Warzone is, finishing moves are a hard task. Here's everything you need to know about how to do a finishing move in Warzone, and the different Call of Duty Warzone finishing moves available.
How to do a finishing move in Warzone
Executing a finishing move in Warzone is simple in concept, but tricky to put yourself in that situation mid-game. On paper, all you need to do is approach someone from behind then hold down the melee attack button. You've got to be directly behind them to prompt a finishing move, otherwise you'll just punch them in the back of the head.
Call of Duty Warzone finishing moves
There's plenty of different finishing moves available to perform too. Before you jump into a match, go to the Operators tab on the menu and you can customise each individual operator. Each one has a unique animation and you can unlock more for each operator as you complete their challenges and buy things from the store.
