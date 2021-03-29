Call of Duty: Warzone file size will decrease after a "larger than usual" update

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update will shrink the file size to something slightly more manageable, with certain platforms enjoying up to 33.6GB of free space.

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded will usher in a host of new content, but not at the cost of your precious hard drive space. Call of Duty: Warzone will get the update tomorrow, March 30 at 11pm PST / 2am EST / 7am BST and it will help control the size of both the free-to-play version of Warzone and the Modern Warfare/Warzone version. According to the official Call of Duty blog, there will be a "larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded" that will include optimizations that will help reduce the overall footprint. Future patch sizes will be smaller, don't fret.

Activision has made "enhancements to the overall content management system" through data optimization and streamlining content packs, which means you'll be able to remove individual modes that are no longer played. You won't need to reinstall the optimized content packs, they'll release automatically shortly after the Season Two Reloaded update.

Here's approximately how much less space the files for each version will take up:

PS5: 10.6GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone)

10.6GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone) PS4: 10.9GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone)

10.9GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone) Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S: 14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone)

14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone) Xbox One: 14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone)

14.2GB (Warzone) / 33.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone) PC: 11.8GB (Warzone) / 30.6GB (Modern Warfare/Warzone)

Here are the sizes of larger, one-time-only Season Two Reloaded update across each platform and title:

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded update sizes

PS5: 12.2GB

12.2GB PS4: 7.4GB

7.4GB Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S: 14.18GB

14.18GB Xbox One: 9.13GB

9.13GB PC: 8.1GB

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update sizes

PS5: 52GB

52GB PS4: 52GB

52GB Xbox Series X/Xbox Series S: 57.8GB

57.8GB Xbox One: 57.8GB

57.8GB PC: 52.4GB

Remember, you can uninstall or remove data packs as you see fit to further shrink your Warzone file size.

