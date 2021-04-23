Call of Duty: Warzone devs say you're not actually losing any COD Points, as currency vanishes for players

Call of Duty: Warzone players appear to be losing COD Points, but it's merely a visual glitch according to developer Raven Software.

Yesterday, reports emerged online of players having lost their COD Points, as the currency seemed to have strangely vanished from their Call of Duty: Warzone profiles. Later on in the day, developer Raven Software put out the statement just below, reassuring players that the lost COD Points were merely a visual error, and that they were actually still present.

We're seeing reports of players "losing" their COD Points in #Warzone. This should only be a visual error. We suggest swapping out and back into the Menu or restarting your game. Your points are safe!https://t.co/3uLkIfOymQApril 22, 2021 See more

To remedy the situation, Raven Software recommends simply backing out of the Warzone lobby, or restarting you game entirely. After you've done this, your COD Points should return right back to where they were at the top right corner of the screen. Nobody's COD Points ever vanished, Raven Software reassured everyone.

It's a big relief that no one's COD Points were wiped from their account, but you can see why players were worried, as this currency can be bought with real-world money.

This news first picked up around the same time that Call of Duty: Warzone's brand new Verdansk 84 map premiered yesterday on April 22, bringing a new twist to the battle royale game with a litany of brand new locations to explore.

It's an exciting time for the battle royale game. After a long-awaited nuclear weapon spelled the end of the previous Verdansk map as we knew it, players were booted out of the game for roughly a day, before the brand new map debuted. This was the first time Call of Duty had hosted such a live event, changing things up with an event that gradually unfolded over the course of a day, instead of a simple update like we're used to.

The new map isn't the only addition to Warzone of late. Coinciding with the Verdansk 84 map is the Warzone Season 3 update for both Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, complete with new Operators to play as, weapons to unlock, challenges to accomplish, and much more.

