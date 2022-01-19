Call of Duty season 2 delayed to "balance and optimize" gameplay

Call of Duty season 2 has been delayed across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard. The big update was originally scheduled to go live on February 2, but it's now been pushed back to February 14.

In an update posted to the official Call of Duty website, Activision says season 2 needs more time in the oven for developers to address community feedback and implement quality-of-life improvements.

"To date, we've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done," reads the announcement. "We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare."

According to Activision, updates to the games' "core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance" are ongoing and will affect the Call of Duty experience on every platform, including last-gen and new-gen consoles and PC. It's unclear exactly what's planned for the new season, but as ever you can expect an arsenal of new weapons, operators, playlist updates, map changes, themed events, and balancing updates for both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard multiplayer.

It sounds like we'll be hearing more from Raven Software, Treyarch, and Activision on Call of Duty going forward, as today's announcement promises "more frequent and detailed communication updates" on the franchise's website and social channels.

