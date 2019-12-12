Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guide: Everything you need to conquer multiplayer and dominate online

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guide will help you master its three pronged attack of campaign, multiplayer and co-op. There's a lot going on between all three so a guide's a handy thing to have to hand as you try to save the free world again.

Whether you're after general tips to survive the story, or ways to boost your killstreak online we've got just about ever facet of the game covered here, with a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guide for every occasion, right down to how to unlock watches and blueprints in multiplayer and plenty more. Read on for everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review

Score: Four stars

In our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review we find a fun and frenetic shooter that delivers in all of the ways that you'd hope and expect it too. Infinity Ward have unwittingly shouldered the responsibility of proving there's still a place for storytelling in Call of Duty, and for the most part it has succeeded. You can argue that Modern Warfare is one of the finest Call of Duty packages this generation, but that doesn't excuse some egregious decisions made in the campaign that lead to a handful of uncomfortable scenes, which break the suspension of disbelief and throw an otherwise captivating campaign into momentary disrepute. You can watch our full video review above.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer review

(Image credit: Activision)

While the main review covers the campaign, Call of Duty online is such a huge component of the game, we've done a separate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer review. It's a fantastic shooter held back by a myriad of smaller issues that provide countless frustrations, when the core is perhaps the best experience Call of Duty has seen for almost a decade.

Modern Warfare tips

(Image credit: Activision)

Our Modern Warfare tips covers everything from the campaign to the multiplayer, and is perfect for Call of Duty newbies looking to hit the ground running.

Modern Warfare multiplayer tips

(Image credit: Activision)

We've also got some more in-depth Modern Warfare multiplayer tips. This reboot of the franchise is a drastic change from last year's Black Ops 4, so make sure you get to grips with the online component quickly.

Modern Warfare operators

(Image credit: Activision)

Variety is the spice of life, and nobody wants to be stuck playing as the same character all the time. There are a total of 18 Modern Warfare operators available to unlock in the game, and each has their own distinctive appearance plus unique dialogue and executions. To access them, you'll need to complete various challenges across the campaign, multiplayer, and co-op, and we've got details of all the requirements.

Modern Warfare maps

(Image credit: Activision)

As we've come to expect by now, a new game means a new set of Modern Warfare maps for the various multiplayer modes available. We've taken a tour around these new combat arenas, to give you the lowdown on what they're all about and things to look out for.

Modern Warfare guns

(Image credit: activision)

Naturally in your pursuit of victory, you want to make sure you're arming yourself with the best Modern Warfare guns. We've got a breakdown of all the weapons in the game, including guns and grenades, to help you choose the most suitable arms for your playstyle.

Modern Warfare perks

(Image credit: Activision)

If you want to get a competitive edge in multiplayer, then picking the right Modern Warfare perks to suit your playstyle can make all the difference. You have three separate slots to fill, so if you want to know your Hardline from your Overkill then we've got you covered.

Modern Warfare killstreaks

(Image credit: Activision)

The scorestreak system from recent titles is no more, as the Modern Warfare killstreaks take us back to a more classic set of rewards for chaining a series of kills together. From a personal radar or UAV to assault helicopters and Juggernaut gear, we've got the complete list of awards available.

Modern Warfare Gunsmith system

(Image credit: Activision)

If you want to fine-tune your weapon loadout in multiplayer then the Modern Warfare Gunsmith system has you covered, offering up to sixty attachments to change how your guns perform. You can equip up to five attachments, but for each stat boost there will be an opposing debuff so choose wisely to balance things up with your personal playstyle.

Modern Warfare blueprints

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Modern Warfare blueprints are how you unlock special variants of specific guns, which come with the added bonus of awarding you with specific attachments early. We've got all you need to know about how you unlock Blueprints right here.

Modern Warfare camos

(Image credit: CharlieINTEL)

There's plenty of Modern Warfare camos to unlock including the high level gold, platinum, and damascus camos, and we've got a guide that explains each and every one of them.

Modern Warfare watches

(Image credit: xxkobrakaixx on Reddit)

Did you know you can also get Modern Warfare watches? Found via the "Watch Select" menu option, these actually tell you the real time so you don't need to glance away from the screen in order to know when it's time for bed.

Modern Warfare M4A1 builds

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Most people consider the M4A1 assault rifle to be one of, if not the best gun in multiplayer. There's a whole host of attachments you can pick in every slot though, so we've taken a look at some of the best Modern Warfare M4A1 builds for different situations.

Modern Warfare trials

(Image credit: Activision/yp261 (Reddit))

Modern Warfare trials have been added to multiplayer as a way to earn some extra XP once you surpass level 55. Each ticket you earn can reward you with 30,000 XP in total, so they're worth tackling.