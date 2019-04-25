Brie Larson putting us all to shame in Beat Saber VR is the video you didn't know you needed today

We know that Captain Marvel is capable of flight, fisticuffs, and staring down Thanos' big purple chin in the face with nary a hint of hesitation, but did you also know she's pretty good at video games? Or rather, her real-life counterpart Brie Larson is, anyway.

The actress was on The Tonight Show this week to promote Avengers: Endgame, in which her character Carol Danvers is set to play a big part, but host Jimmy Fallon didn't waste time any poking her to reveal potential spoilers about the Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

Instead, the late night host challenged Larson to a round of Beat Saber VR, a virtual reality rhythm action game where players use lightsabers to slice incoming note blocks to the sound of funky electronica music. Larson is a noted fan of all things video games, so it's no surprise that she turns out to be a natural pro at Beat Saber, but the video of her doing so is worth watching for the sheer entertainment value alone.

Seriously, how does she find time to play Captain Marvel, direct and produce her own movie, empower a new generation of young female comic book fans, and perfect her video game prowess all at once? I'm both immensely impressed and a little less self-assured with my own accomplishments compared to the feats of this real life superhero, but that's mainly because I suck at Beat Saber.

We've ranked Beat Saber VR as one of the best PSVR games that you can buy right now, but you can also try out Beat Games' rhythmic sound and light show on PC via the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, or even Windows Mixed Reality. Larson's new film, meanwhile, is already starting to roll out in theatres across the world as you read this and, without spoiling anything, there's something you ought to know about the Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene...

Avengers: Endgame is just one of many upcoming movies to look forward to this year. Watch the video below for a look at everything else on the way in 2019.