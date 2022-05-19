Borderlands 3 is free to download until next week

For a limited time, you can grab Borderlands 3 for free via the Epic Games Store.

That's because Epic is kicking off its annual "Mega Sale" with a bunch of discounted games as well as this hard-to-resist freebie. The only caveat is that it's limited to the PC version of the game, naturally, but otherwise it's completely free to download and keep as long as you take advantage of this deal before it expires on Thursday, May 26.

Whether you're a longtime fan of the series and just skipped Borderlands 3 for whatever reason, or you're a newcomer introduced through Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, or you're just looking for one of the best co-op games to play with your buddies, this deal is definitely one to grab while it's still here. All the DLC released since launch isn't included, but there's enough fun to be had with the base game to still make this a pretty sweet deal. Our 4/5-star Borderlands 3 review from 2019 found a content-rich sequel that evolves the existing formula and benefits from satisfying shooting.

"This is a game that knows exactly what it is and who it’s for, smartly building on what came before without ever compromising the series' core identity," reads our review. "I wish Borderlands 3's villains had been as entertaining and well crafted as the rest of the game, but putting up with their vexing influencer imitations is a small price to pay for enjoying Gearbox's heady cocktail of perfectly organised chaos."

Once this deal goes away, Epic will move on to its next free game, which is a secret right now but will unlock next week. Other notable deals in the sale include Kung-fu brawler Sifu - which we loved - for just $35.99, and the adorable Pixar-inspired RPG Kena: Bridge of Spirits - another big hit here at GR - for $25.99.

