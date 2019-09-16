Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump: Where to get the One Punch Man legendary shotgun

The Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump legendary shotgun is a not-so-subtle reference to One Punch Man, and it can easily be one of the best weapons in the game. The One Pump Chump in Borderlands 3 will have a perk that gives it +1,000% or more weapon damage, so while the raw stats may not look too impressive, it deals a lot of damage. Here's a complete guide on how to get the Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump, one of the best legendaries in the game.

Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump location

(Image credit: 2K Games)

To find the Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump location, you need to head to Lectra City on the planet Promethea. From the entrance, hug the left side of the city, past Big Dock Energym until you reach south-east corner, by a New-U station. On the opposite side of the road is a subway entrance; head inside and down the tunnel.

(Image credit: 2K Games)

You'll come across some Fanatics, so take them out then take the next left turn down a corridor. On your left will be a series of buttons and levers, with a locked door at the other end surrounded by five televisions. Your goal is to turn on all five TVs, which will cause One Punch Man to come and beat you up.

Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump puzzle solution

(Image credit: 2K Games)

From left to right, you have: Button, Handle, Switch, Wheel, Lever. You want to interact with them in the following order:

Button, Wheel, Lever, Handle, Handle

This should activate all five TVs and One Punch Man will open the door. If you make a mistake, just leave Lectra City and come back to reset it.

Borderlands 3 One Punch Man boss fight

(Image credit: 2K Games)

As you'd expect, One Punch Man is a tough opponent because he can knock you down in one punch. He doesn't have a lot of health but will leap towards you, taking swings at you with his one hand. Just try and keep your distance but if he does kill you and you respawn outside, he may be much closer to the subway entrance when you return so watch out.

Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump stats

(Image credit: 2K Games)

The Borderlands 3 One Pump Chump shotgun is an incredible weapon, and while the stats will be dependent on your level when you take out One Punch Man, there's a few consistencies across every One Pump Chump.

It will always deal +1,000% damage – mine has +1,425% but I've seen another with a higher base damage stat but only about +1,200% damage. There's a good chance it will also have a faster reload speed, and it's got a 50% chance to not consume ammo when fired. It's got a scope on top too for 3.5x zoom, and after testing it out, it's more akin to a sniper than a shotgun.