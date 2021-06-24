Here's when Black Widow will be coming to Disney Plus at no extra charge

Black Widow will be available to stream on Disney Plus for no extra charge less than three months after its theatrical release, as spotted by one Reddit user.

The Marvel movie is releasing simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access (AKA at an additional cost) on July 9, but subscribers will be able to watch the Scarlett Johansson-led movie for no extra charge from October 6.

This is a slightly longer wait than other movies that have had the same release plan –the animated Raya and the Last Dragon, for example, was available to stream for free less than two months after its Premier Access release. Disney adopted the Premier Access release strategy during the pandemic when theaters were closed around the world – other movies released this way were the live-action remake of Mulan and the Emma Stone-led origin story Cruella.

Black Widow is the first Marvel Phase 4 movie (although Disney Plus TV shows like WandaVision and Loki have kicked off proceedings on the small screen). Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War , the movie will see Scarlett Johansson take one final turn as Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow) – the character met a fateful end in Avengers: Endgame , so this is likely to be the last time we see her on the big screen.

Natasha's solo movie has certainly been a long time coming, with fans keen to see her take center stage for more than a decade now. Black Widow will see her taking on life as a fugitive and reconnecting with figures from her past as a KGB agent. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and O-T Fagbenle.

We may be seeing more MCU prequels in the future, too – Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently said that "the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters." He also hinted that the movie was "very personal, very specific to Natasha."