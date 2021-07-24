Black Superman HBO series reportedly in the works from Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is producing, and potentially starring in, his own Black Superman limited series for HBO Max, reports Collider.

The series is said to be centering around the Val-Zod incarnation of the superhero, who took up the mantle as DC's second Superman of Earth-2 during the New 52 era. Val's parents were executed by Krypton's court, after which the future superhero narrowly escapes his home planet's destruction and is sent to Earth 2, an alternate universe version of DC's Prime-Earth. After spending his childhood in isolation and struggling with agoraphobia, he's found by the Wonders and taught to use his powers by Red Tornado.

It's unclear at this point whether Jordan's Black Superman will adapt the superhero's origin story from the comics or tell an original story. Jordan has signed on to produce via his Outlier Society production company. It's also said there's a chance he'll play the starring role, but apparently he hasn't made a commitment on that front just yet.

The project seems to be very early in development; Collider reports that it was unclear at first whether the project would become a feature film or a limited series, but now says that Jordan's Black Superman is indeed being planned as a limited series for HBO's streaming platform. While an unnamed writer is reportedly attached to pen the script, no other details about the project's cast or crew are included in the report.

Jordan's Black Superman project is a separate project from the new Superman movie coming from Warner Bros., J.J. Abrams, and Ta-Nehisi Coates, which will also reportedly star a Black lead. It's unclear at this point which alter ego will take the stage for the upcoming movie, which currently doesn't have a set release date. Coates has only said he's looking forward to"meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero," while Abrams added vaguely, "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told."

