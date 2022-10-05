Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals in Australia: what to expect in 2022

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are some of the biggest around, but while we're still a couple of months away from the official sale it's always worth getting your research in early. As we've seen in the last few years, retailers are going to be launching their sales earlier and earlier, with discounts kicking off as soon as October. That means there are going to be a lot of price cuts heading your way before official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals take to the shelves in Australia.

That's why it's important to know just what to expect in November - after all, you may well spot an offer before then that likely won't be beaten. We've been tracking these holiday sales for years now, so we know what to look for. Not only that, but we keep a close watch over Nintendo Switch deals year round, so we know when a sale is extra special.

We're looking forward to some particularly strong Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals this year - both the standard and OLED models have already received dramatic discounts in Australia this year, so they may go even lower come November. That means we could be enjoying some of the best holiday discounts yet this Black Friday.

We're rounding up all our predictions for this year's offers just below, and bringing you all the dates, prices, and models you need to be aware of ahead of the big day.

When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals start? Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will officially kick off on November 25 this year, but we do see these discounts actually landing in the week leading up to the main event. Retailers have made a season of the holiday sales, though, offering plenty of savings from October onwards - though we do tend to see the highest value offers in this week period.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We may well see some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals yet in 2022. That's because we've seen the OLED model drop as low as AU$399 this year already, and while the standard edition console hasn't received an official price cut in Australia, it's extremely easy to buy one well below RRP. That means we could well see even deeper savings running through the November sales.

If you're after a bundle offer, though, you'll have to move quickly. We see some of the biggest bundles running of the shelves exceptionally fast during Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Bundles aren't quite as common in Australia as they are abroad, but the Mario Kart 8 bundle has always been popular. It'll be worth doing the maths though: If both the OLED and Mario Kart 8 go on sale, that could end up being cheaper than the bundle with standard edition Switch.

With more stock on the shelves and an OLED model competing at a similar price point, it's likely we'll see far more bundles in 2022. Releases like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Pokemon Legends: Arceus have been on the shelves long enough to be included in these offers. However, older titles like Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate still remain popular whenever they hit their own discounts as well.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: which accessories will be on sale?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We'll also be seeing all the regular savings on the best Nintendo Switch accessories, however controllers are likely to see the biggest savings in this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

Official Nintendo items like the Pro Controller and Joy-Con have been stuck at the same sales prices throughout the year. These devices rarely drop down to a new price tier, so we can expect the same AU$89.95 price tag on the Pro Controller and Joy-Con. These are tried and tested offers that return sale after sale, so we would be surprised if prices dropped further in 2022.

However, third party controllers like those on offer from PowerA and PDP often come in significantly cheaper and older releases can plummet in price during larger sale events. PDP's wired gamepads will be available for well under AU$30 this year, considering we've seen sale prices lower than that, popping up throughout the course of 2022.

Which Nintendo Switch games will be on sale for Black Friday?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch game sales rarely hit the biggest titles on Nintendo's shelves. However, we have been seeing prices wavering across original releases like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You'll often find AU$15 off these titles throughout the year, but November is the time for real steals. In the past we've seen first party titles drop down to AU$49 from their usual AU$79.95 RRP (though granted, Amazon usually sits on a AU$69 price for Switch first-party games).

Titles like Paper Mario: The Origami King, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Super Mario Odyssey have all fallen to between AU$49 and AU$59 so far this year. That bodes extremely well for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on older titles.

But what about the new games? Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Switch Sports, and Splatoon 3 are the go-to titles for headline deals this year. So far, we've seen discounts on these games here and there, so it's reasonable to assume they will follow the same pattern as the titles before them.

Today's best deals

Can't wait until Black Friday? You'll find all the lowest prices on consoles from around the web just below.

It's best to use the time between today and the big weekend to get some research done. We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch headsets and cheap Nintendo Switch controllers so that you can get ready for the big weekend.

Or, if you're after something a little more substantial, check out our predictions for this year's Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.