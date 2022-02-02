The best RAM for gaming 2022

The best RAM for gaming are models that offer incredible overall performance with plenty of overhead for whatever intensive tasks you may want to use your system for. With DDR4 now in its twilight era, we're seeing prices on some of the best memory kits steadily descending. While DDR5 is upon us, it will still be a fair while yet before the newest generation becomes the standard, as early adoption has been marred by availability and supply issues, just as we've seen with some of the best graphics cards released in the past 18 or so months.

The absolute minimum capacity that you want to be aiming for with the best RAM for gaming is 16GB, though 32GB is recommended for those wanting to run processor-intensive tasks, such as video editing and 3D rendering, with any success, too. If you want to build one of the best gaming PCs that you can for the money, then 32GB really should be the minimum to avoid bottlenecking. That's to say nothing of the upcoming DirectStorage API which is due to come to Windows 11 sooner rather than later. If you have your heart set on having the latest demanding games load and run efficiently, then you will need high-speed RAM to avoid bottling your setup.

If you're solely interested in the best DDR5 RAM for gaming, however, then you'll need a 12th generation Intel Core processor, some of the best CPUs for gaming. You should also need to check to see what's going to be the most compatible with your chipset and motherboard for the fastest speeds possible. It's also worth reiterating also that dual-channel memory kits are going to play nicer with your machine than a single stick, so keep that in mind when browsing for options. Ensure that you're not mixing models either, keep the sticks consistent.

Best RAM for gaming 2022

1. G.Skill Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4-3600MHz The best RAM for gaming in an AMD build Reasons to buy + Ryzen ready + Super fast + Stellar style Reasons to avoid - Not ideal for demanding media editing

If you're running an AMD Ryzen gaming PC then the G.Skill Trident Z Neo is a fantastic match. And even with RGB flourishes, we've found it be very competitively priced compared to most other memory kits of similar spec.

With speeds starting at 2600MHz and going up to 3800MHz you'll never be left wanting for more, especially as you can upgrade the 32GB of RAM up to 64GB if you really want to future-proof your rig. 32GB will be plenty for most users though in all honesty. If you're after RAM for heavy media editing too, then you might find rival memory kits outperform the G.Skill. Sticking with gaming though? Pick this up and don't look back.

Ballistix Sport Gray 8GB DDR4-2400

2. Ballistix Sport Gray 8GB DDR4-2400 The best budget DDR4 RAM Reasons to buy + Optimized for Intel + Easy to install + Good price Reasons to avoid - Be careful if overclocking

This is a great RAM to start with on a budget, especially if you’re building a PC for the first time. This will manage the minimum specifications for games from 2012 onwards, and while most modern games are ok with 4GB of RAM, you're probably better off starting out with 8GB to avoid having to replace it too soon in the future.

It also is compatible with the Intel® XMP 2.0 standard, which means, if you felt daring, you could try and overclock the memory bandwidth speed. But only do this if you’ve had experience in this. It has been known for PC’s to fail even at the boot-up process when the wrong overclock figure is attempted with RAM. It’s also a great upgrade opportunity, as you can buy another of the same module, have double the memory, but also in ‘dual channel’ mode. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty (except for Germany, which is a 10-year warranty from the date of purchase), alongside great documentation on Crucial’s website to correctly install it if you’re unsure.

Trident Z RGB 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 PC4-34100C19 4266MHZ Dual Channel

3. Trident Z RGB 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 4266MHZ The best RAM for gaming for enthusiasts Reasons to buy + Fast performance + Beautiful RGB + High clock speed Reasons to avoid - Expensive

While the recommended RAM specifications for a game are fine, there also needs to be room to think of the RAM you’ll be using when you’re streaming with friends, capturing, running multiple apps, or putting any other strain on your PC, so this should be a big factor in your purchase. Streaming applications and capturing your game can be taxing on memory, which is why I recommend always ‘doubling’ the amount of RAM if you’re looking to use a PC just for gaming. You may not even be interested now, but you may need it in the future.

Also, more RAM can’t hurt for a gaming PC. This Trident RAM has an incredibly high bandwidth of 4266Mhz, so you’ll have no trouble running the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Even though the resolution you can choose is mainly down to the power of your CPU and Graphics Card, the RAM is how all that information goes from one component to another, so you need quality stuff. If you have an AMD Ryzen in your system with this RAM, you should have no problems in playing games in native 4K resolution.

Another big factor of setting up a great gaming PC, I’ve found, is that people want to show how nice the actual PC unit looks, not just in how it renders the games. This RAM gets full marks for making a visual impression: it can light up your rig nicely, and there’s even an application where you can individually assign lights to each of the modules. A lot of fun can be had with this but, of course, it depends if you have the right case to look at the components.

(Image credit: Corsair)

4. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 The best DDR5 RAM kit for gaming in 2022 Specifications Capacity: 32GB (16x2) Timings: 38-38-38-84 Voltage: 1.25v Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Stellar performance + Futureproofed Reasons to avoid - Extremely expensive - You'll need a 12th gen Intel CPU

If you're after high-end gaming RAM performance for your Intel 12th gen-enabled rig then the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 offers all the performance speed that you need. With the potential of PCIe 5.0 just now being understood and unlocked by the newest Intel CPUs, you'll be in a very good place for the future of PC gaming as an early adopter in 2022 with this memory kit configuration.

Unsurprisingly, a DDR5 memory solution is going to cost you a fair amount to invest in early at this current point in time, and the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 is no different. While you're paying a bit of a premium already for the aesthetics and build quality, higher configuration RAM like this clock speed certainly doesn't come cheap.

(Image credit: Kingston)

5. Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-4800 The best non-RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming Specifications Capacity: 16GB (16x1) Timings: 38-38-38 Voltage: 1.1v Reasons to buy + Some of the most affordable DDR5 kits + Low profile heat spreader design + All-round excellent performance Reasons to avoid - Gets pricey at higher clock speeds

If you're after a more reasonably priced DDR5 memory kit to take advantage of your new Alder Lake-S CPU then the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-4800 has all the guts for the job. Keep in mind, you aren't getting flashy RGB here, nor are you benefiting from the crazy fast speeds upwards of 5000 MHz, but as a current-generation option for early adopters, this kit will do everything you need it to in 2022.

All tasks from gaming to web browsing are going to be no problem for a dual-channel kit that's clocked this high. While it's far from the most extreme numbers that we've witnessed in the early days of DDR5, the Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-4800 will still outperform the previous flagship generations of RAM, and hold its own against current-gen options as well from a real-world point of view. Games just aren't relying on the power potential of DDR5 yet, but that's certain to change in the very near fututure.

What you lack in looks, you more than make up for in performance, and that's the most important factor when considering making the jump to DDR5, after all. If you've got a Z960 motherboard and are looking out to spec a machine that's ready for the speeds of PCIe, then Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-4800 is one of the more affordable ways to do that right now.

Night Hawk RGB 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 3200MHZ DUAL CHANNEL KIT

6. Night Hawk RGB 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 3200MHZ DUAL CHANNEL KIT The best RAM for showing off your PC and video editing Reasons to buy + Looks very fancy + Performs well + Not that expensive Reasons to avoid - Not the best RAM available

Not as expensive as the previous, but they’ll still make an impression if you wanted to show off some colors again. The Night Hawk still brings some fast performance, where ‘dual channel’ mode of 16GB and a bandwidth of 3200MHz will result in next-to-no lag (dependent on your graphics card and CPU).

These will be for a PC where you’ll be doing a lot of editing for your YouTube channel, but you’ll also be playing games a few times a week. You’ve got the option of streaming, but you’d rather play a great MMORPG inbetween editing. For just under £190 / $200 you will get your money’s-worth, and 16GB in a PC will be future-proof on the RAM side for the next few years to come.

Of course, it has the colors as mentioned, with the software to boot, so you can again customise it as you wish. It also has the heatsinks on each, so it can better siphon off any heat when under extreme load and rendering the 4K videos you’ve been working on.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair)

7. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR4-3200MHz The best premum DDR4 RAM for gaming Reasons to buy + Great iCUE software + Superb performance + Premium in every way Reasons to avoid - Very pricey

This is a tremendous high-end RAM bundle. While it has a cool design, the proof is in the performance pudding and this has it by the bag load. Building on the reputation and awesome pedigree of Corsair, high-end RAM, the Dominator Platinum RGB is a no brainer if you have the budget.

Corsair’s iCUE software also plays a role here and can help you get the best out of the Dominator Platinum RGB. This all-round high-end nature means you've probably got one of the best RAM kits going here, while also being one of the best RGB-augmented kits too as even it's LEDs have increased efficiency so match the sheer raw power of the kit in their own brightly colored way

The price is borderline attractive for a premium RAM package, tho there is still a bit of an expensive vibe coming from the Dominator Platinum kit. Whatever capacity you;re after though, it won't disappoint or let you down.

Corsair Vengeance LED 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3600MHz

8. Corsair Vengeance LED 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3600MHz A high-end option for enthusiasts with money to burn Reasons to buy + All the RAM you need + Performs brilliantly + Looks very cool Reasons to avoid - Super expensive

If money is no object, may I introduce the insane 32GB RAM from Corsair and its Vengeance line. An incredible amount of memory, where the modules show a soft glow of lights when slotted in and the PC is running, where it almost ‘pulses’ off and on. Running in ‘dual channel’ mode with a massive 3600MHz of bandwidth speed, you will have no problem meeting the required specifications of most games and, I suspect, for many years to come. With Corsair this RAM has a lifetime warranty, which I had experience of a few years ago, where they replaced my DDR2 RAM after a week, which was a great touch.

In all honesty, 32GB of RAM is overkill for a lot of use cases, though it's becoming more and more common. It’s venturing into RAM that a beginner Server needs but, on the other hand, it does future-proof one part of your PC. And being able to overclock the RAM only adds to this.

(Image credit: Patriot)

9. Patriot Viper Steel DDR4 32GB (16x2) High performance RAM for both Intel and Ryzen Reasons to buy + Built for both Ryzen and Intel + Subtle design + Effective heat dissipation Reasons to avoid - Don't expect to overclock with these

Here's some high-speed RAM that doesn't discriminate based on your motherboard. Also, fans of all things sleek and subtle will be pleased to hear it doesn't glow (as much as we love RGB, it isn't to everyone's tastes).

This particular dual-channel kit runs at a staggering 3600Mhz. That's perfect for gamers, video editors, and bedroom developers alike - especially at such a competitive price.

As we've touched upon several times above, 32GB is also more than enough for most people. Arguably, it's still double the standard of most rigs. As such, there's no need to fret about your rig slowing down any time soon.

(Image credit: Crucial)

10. Crucial Ballistix MAX RGB 4400 MHz (16GBx2) Seriously fast DDR4 RAM - that glows! Reasons to buy + Wonderful lighting + Lightning-fast performance + Futureproofed for years Reasons to avoid - Absolute overkill unless overclocking

We'll be real with you - only consider RAM that's this fast if your intention is to overclock the absolute hell out of your machine. At the same time, in order to take advantage of these insane speeds, you will also need a top-of-the-line motherboard that can handle that kind of pressure.

If you've got the rig for it - and you're brave enough - there's little question that a 4400MHz dual-channel set will tick over flawlessly for years. But, when discussing gaming specifically, you can expect only a minor framerate boost depending on the game (usually in the ballpark of 5-10 extra FPS). Indeed, it's less about the gaming prowess of a set like this and more so what they can do for the everyday operation of your rig.

(Image credit: Teamgroup)

11. Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 16GB (2 x 8GB) Affordable, and fast, budget gaming RAM Reasons to buy + Dual-channel for fast performance + Cheap for what it is + Good durability Reasons to avoid - Not the best for overclocking

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan RAM directly targets those PC gamers with more modest builds. It can be easy to overlook mid-tier setups through a sea of cutting-edge tech, but if all you're after is reliable and fast, memory at a low price, then this kit is definitely worth a second look.

We must stress that it's very much a no-frills affair with this particular set. Don't expect the likes of RGB lighting, specially engineered heatsinks or insane overclocking potential out of, what is at heart, a very basic but effective pair of RAM sticks for both gaming and everyday tasks alike.

