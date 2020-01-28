Best Monster Hunter World mods: from dog Palicos to armor changes, new chanters NPC and more

The best Monster Hunter World mods can change the game in many ways and keep the game fresh long after its launch. From Monster Hunter World mods that allow you to show off your inner fashion hunter, to those that completely change in-game character and monster models, there’s sure to be a mod that appeals to any hunter looking to spice up their game.

To help you get the most out of Capcom’s latest and its expansion, I’ve put together a list of the best Monster Hunter World Iceborne mods that you'll want to download before beginning your next hunt.

How to install mods

Download Stracker's mod Loader

This handy mod allows all files to load from the Monster Hunter World Iceborne nativePC folder. Simply extract the files in the game's main folder (where the exe is located) and you’re ready to download any of the mods listed below. Most mods require you to copy the mod’s nativePC folder and paste it into the Monster Hunter World Iceborne game folder, but be sure to follow each mod’s installation instructions to ensure you minimise any potential conflicts.

The best Monster Hunter World Iceborne mods

MHW Transmog

Fashion hunting has always been a big part of the monster-slaying franchise – after all, it’s important that you look your best while whacking the game’s deadliest wyverns. Fortunately, this handy transmog mod enables you to swap your appearance with any armour of your choice, allowing you to show off your style with confidence. If you’re tired of walking around in horrible armour mixes and old event quest sets, then this mod will give you the freedom to wear what you want when you want. To make matters even better, this transmog mod is visible to other players, so pick any armour you want and get fashion hunting!

Download MHW Transmog mod

Gobul The Abyssal Assassin For Iceborne

Not only did Monster Hunter: Tri introduce hunters to underwater combat, it also ushered in a wave of terrifying aquatic beasts. One of the most fearsome of these swamp-dwelling creatures was Gobul, an oversized pufferfish that spends its days patiently lurking in the shadows, waiting for the perfect opportunity to sink its dagger-like teeth into any unsuspecting prey. Even to this day, Gobul’s ecological video still sends shivers down our spines. Of course, that hasn’t stopped modder WarlordSieck from creating a model that replaces Great Jagras with that of Gobul himself, giving players the chance to see this creepy leviathan in all its HD glory. While the mod doesn’t add in any of Gobul’s unique moves, it does make for a rather brilliant, albeit creepy spectacle.

Download Gobul The Abyssal Assassin for Iceborne

Guiding Lands Gathering Indicator

Monster Hunter World Iceborne’s end-game content largely revolves around the Guiding Lands, an ecosystem that's home to a myriad of different beasts. However, in order to see new monsters and rare items, you’ll need to level up each region by slaying the various behemoths that appear. The Guiding Lands isn’t just home to a variety of endemic life, it also houses rare ores and bones that can’t be obtained anywhere else. Many of these materials are needed to craft endgame armour and equipment, making it a top priority for any hunters wishing to maximise their survivability and overall damage output in late-game hunts. Unfortunately, finding these outcrops can be a little tricky, especially when you’re in areas with high foliage density. If you’re tired of running around the Guiding Lands in search of rare loot, then simply download this mod and use your map to quickly locate any mining nodes and bonepiles.

Download Guiding Lands Gathering Indicator

The Lurkin' Gherkin

Ever since Deviljho first appeared back in 2009, the gigantic toothy terror has been likened to that of an oversized pickle. With its green hide and short, jagged spines that trail from head to tail, Deviljho’s similarities to the humble gherkin are rather uncanny. This mod celebrates the Monster Hunter community’s long-held nickname and swaps the Brute Wyvern’s body with that of an actual pickle. Finally, players from around the world can see Deviljho’s true form in all its briney glory, watching in horror as this devilish cucumber unleashes bitter judgement onto all those that dare to fight it. Be sure to add this menacing gherkin to your mod collection if you’re looking for a good laugh.

Download The Lurkin' Gherkin

Extra NPCs in Seliana Gathering Hub (Iceborne)

Capcom’s monster-slaying franchise has always been about the thrill of the hunt, however, there are a few things that can take us out of the action. There’s nothing worse than getting into a good hunting session, then finding you need to leave the Gathering Hub in order to tend to your Tailraider Safari and Monster Research. Fortunately, this mod places both the Lynian Expert and the Chief Ecologist in the Seliana Hub, allowing you to quickly get these chores out of the way before heading out on another adventure. This mod might be a simple one, but it does a lot to alleviate Iceborne’s minor annoyances.

Download Extra NPCs in Seliana Gathering Hub (Iceborne)

Iceborne Compatible - 2B (and 2P) from Nier Automata

Yoko Taro’s 2B seems to be getting added to every game these days, so it was only a matter of time before the YoRHa android made her way into Monster Hunter World Iceborne. If slicing and dicing robotic foes was proving a little too easy, then Capcom’s organic lifeforms will give 2B the perfect challenge she needs to hone her killer skills. This mod replaces the female Blossom layered armour with Nier: Automata’s 2B, while also including her trusty Virtuous Treaty long sword that replaces World’s Supremacy Blade, Divine Slasher, and Hellish Slasher. To make matters even better, there’s even a 2P outfit texture should you wish to mix things up. While this mod isn’t officially supported by Yoko Taro, we think he’d appreciate her inclusion nonetheless.

Download Iceborne Compatible - 2B (and 2P) from Nier Automata

Canine Palico (Post-Iceborne)

The cats vs dogs debate is as old at the Ancient Forest itself and while Capcom’s feisty Felynes have been a part of the series since 2004, we think it’s about time that the cat was let out of the bag. Once you’ve downloaded the mod, simply head on over to the character edit screen and use the Palico Edit Voucher to begin creating your perfect canine companion. There are plenty of options to choose from, so make sure you take your time when transforming your purrfect Palico into a playful pooch. While Monster Hunter’s caats are certainly up to scratch, this mod proves that man’s best friend can also take down the game’s most monstrous challenges.

Download Canine Palico mod

