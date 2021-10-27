The best AirPods Pro prices, deals, and sales in October 2021

We're seeing more and more AirPods Pro deals appearing now that Apple's premium ANC buds have spent a good amount of time on the shelves. In fact, since September last year, these prices have fallen considerably and have been regularly available for between $169 and $189 / £169 and £189. Those discounts have, however, been muddied by the new MagSafe charging variant.

Released in late 2021, this latest iteration simply adds MagSafe compatibility to the wireless charging case but has somewhat stalled all the AirPods Pro deals we were enjoying beforehand. This will likely impact Black Friday AirPods deals over the next few weeks, but we should see that $249.99 MSRP giving way to some larger discounts shortly.

If you're happy leaving that additional MagSafe functionality, it's worth noting that AirPods Pro deals on the previous model are usually much cheaper. While we've already seen $30 off the new release in the US, we generally expect to see a good $80 / £80 off Apple's top-end buds.

You'll find all the lowest AirPods Pro prices available right now just below, with more models on sale further down the page.

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

Our price comparison technology brings together all the cheapest AirPods Pro deals available on the web right now and refreshes every 30 minutes. That means you've got all the discounts you need to see right here.

More AirPods deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the second generation AirPods see regular discounts as well. We usually find these buds available for around $119 / £119 but they have dropped to $99.99 / £106 in the past, so if you spot this price again you're getting an excellent discount.

The new AirPods 3, however, are still fresh to the shelves. That means we haven't seen too many discounts on the improved model, though Amazon has already cut a few dollars off before in the US.

The luxury AirPods Max are for those who really want to invest in Apple's premium range of headphones. These distinctive cups have come a long way from their $549 / £549 launch prices, dropping to record lows of $449 / £429 in a couple of brief flash sales over the course of the year. A price of between $449 and $489 / £439 and £469 represents a good offer on these headphones.

If you're after something more geared towards your mobile or Nintendo Switch gaming, check out the best gaming earbuds. Or, take a look at all the best gaming headsets up for grabs right now (we're also rounding up all the latest cheap gaming headset deals). If you're looking for more Apple goodies, check out our guide to the best iPad Pro deals on the shelves today.