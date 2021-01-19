Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene was originally meant to set up WandaVision

The Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene may have been an extended tribute to the Marvel cast, but a stinger setting up Marvel Phase 4 was originally planned. Vision actor Paul Bettany has revealed the details of the Endgame post-credits scene that never was – and it would have likely set up WandaVision.

Speaking to IMDb, Bettany outlined the scrapped tag at the end of Avengers: Endgame, “At one point there was going to be a tag where [Scarlet Witch] opened a body bag drawer and there was the Vision.”

It’s not known why the post-credits scene was left on the cutting room floor, other than Bettany explaining that it was Kevin Feige who decided to “pull the shot.”

Maybe, just maybe, it ended up explaining too much. WandaVision has revelled in its mystery so far – from toy helicopters to a voice on the radio – and having an Endgame post-credits scene connect the dots and seeing Wanda literally standing over Vision’s dead body may have ruined a little bit of what’s to come on Disney Plus.

Vision, of course, didn’t appear in Avengers: Endgame after being killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Since then, we’ve only seen a version of Vision in the sitcom stylings of WandaVision. Given WandaVision’s place in the Marvel timeline, it’s likely to be a doting doppelganger instead of the real deal – or something even more nefarious.

Dying to know when the next episode drops? Be sure to check out our WandaVision release schedule.