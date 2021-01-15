So, where does WandaVision fit in the Marvel timeline? With the sheer number of mindtrips and misdirects the Disney Plus Marvel series is intent on throwing our way, it’s a fair question to ask. Given the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and the show’s decade-hopping premise, that timeline stream is muddied considerably – but there’s actually a surprisingly simple answer to when WandaVision takes place.

Warning: Possible spoilers for WandaVision episode 1 and 2 ahead. Proceed at your own caution...

When does WandaVision take place in the Marvel timeline?

As per Entertainment Weekly’s first-look feature on WandaVision back in November 2020, WandaVision is definitively set “after Endgame” on the Marvel timeline.

In terms of dates (and to give a wider context into its place in the MCU) that means WandaVision is set either in 2023 or post-2023. As a reminder, Avengers: Endgame featured a five-year time skip after Thanos’ universe-halving snap to move the events of Marvel’s ‘present day’ up to 2023 (and 2024 in Spider-Man: Far From Home). For now – much like the rest of the show – WandaVision’s exact date is a mystery left unanswered.

That extends to the setting. With voices on radios and colourful helicopters hanging off hedges, it appears that the sitcom-inspired reality that Wanda and Vision find themselves in isn’t actually the “real” world: Wanda is not going backwards in time to the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Logic (or as close as you can get to it in WandaVision) would dictate that Scarlet Witch, after the death of Vision, has potentially locked herself away in a world of her own. It’s either that or she is being trapped by some unknown force – possibly the one teased in the show’s opening credits.

For now, let’s keep things simple. TL;DR? WandaVision is one of the ‘latest’ MCU adventures on the timeline, in circa 2023. It’s after Infinity War and after Endgame for sure – though we’ll have to see how the rest of the series and Marvel Phase 4 pans out before we can confidently zero in on its place in terms of chronological order.

Don’t miss out on a single episode with the complete WandaVision release schedule.