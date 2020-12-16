Avatar 2 director James Cameron shows off high-tech equipment on sequel set

Avatar director James Cameron has shared new photos of the Avatar sequel set before filming pauses for Christmas, showing off a variety of high-tech equipment being used to film the sci-fi franchise.

Cameron shared the photos, taken by Avatar producer Jon Landau, on Twitter, saying: “The last set for 2020 filming —The Matador (a 50’ forward command boat) on a 16-ton, 360 degree motion-control base. Three Technocranes and a Russian Arm mounted on top of a Mercedes-Benz. Just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels.”

We may have a while to wait before the next instalment of the franchise hits the big screen, but the Avatar crew has been keeping us up to date with behind the scenes happenings. Previous sneak peeks have shown us glimpses of both Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet holding their breath for way too long underwater, as well as The Sopranos’ Edie Falco in costume as General Ardmore.

Avatar 2 wrapped filming in September, so these new images could be a sneak peek of Avatar 3 or even number 4. We know that Avatar 2 is set to explore the underwater world of fictional planet Pandora, but it’s anyone’s guess what the subsequent three sequels will entail (other than, potentially, three Technocranes).