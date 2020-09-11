New Avatar sequel set photos show Sigourney Weaver stunting underwater

The queen of onscreen science-fiction has returned in the long-delayed Avatar sequel, and we've got some new on-set photos to get excited about.

The official Avatar twitter account shared the photos with the caption, "From the set of the Avatar sequels: Sigourney Weaver never shies away from a stunt, not even when it's underwater!"

In case you'd forgotten, Weaver is playing a brand new character in James Cameron's sequels, which was announced all the way back in 2014. Dr Grace Augustine looked to be a goner in the original 2009 movie when she was shot in the chest during an escape on the planet Pandora. That is until Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) helped get her to the Tree of Souls, where the Na'vi transferred her consciousness into an avatar body.

We don't really know anything about how Grace or Weaver fit into the sequels (of which there are five in total), though filming began on both Avatar 2 and 3 in New Zealand in 2019. Since the shoot began we've had a handful of fun set photos, so there's plenty to speculate about at least.

Meanwhile, producer John Landau has been sharing a fair few teases as to what the plot of the sequels might entail. He recently hinted that the new release will be more of a family affair than the first movie. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) will have three children in the Avatar sequels: first-born Neteyam, second-born son Lo’ak, and the youngest of the brood, daughter Tuktirey.

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," he said. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora.”

Avatar 2 is scheduled for release December 2022.