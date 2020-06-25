New Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes photo hints at underwater creatures to come

Get ready to plunge into the oceans of Pandora. While the first Avatar was squarely set above water, the long-awaited sequel will dive under as James Cameron's new movie explores the unseen underwater world of the exotic planet.

We have already seen many behind-the-scenes images of Avatar 2, including one of the cast in scuba gear, and now – thanks to producer Jon Landau – we have an image of someone riding what appears to be a huge sea-dwelling creature.

"Still photographer Mark Fellman snapped this photo last year of Britain Dalton during underwater performance capture on the Avatar sequels," reads the caption of the action shot. Check it out below.

Cameron previously teased that the Avatar sequels (of which there are four, releasing between 2021 and 2027) will be “spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.” The first Avatar 2 concept art also showcased the beautiful new fauna and flora we can expect second time around.

Meanwhile, Landau has been speaking about Avatar 2 a fair bit these past few months, recently teasing the sequel's premise and hinting that the 2021 release will be a more family affair than the first movie. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) will have three children in the Avatar sequels: first-born Neteyam, second-born son Lo’ak, and the youngest of the brood, daughter Tuktirey.

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together," he said. "Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora.”

Production on Avatar 2 is due to restart imminently in New Zealand. With what now looks like a lot of (virtual) ground to cover and four movies shooting simultaneously at a reported cost of $1 billion, they’re going to need all the time they can get.