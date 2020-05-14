New Avatar 2 set photos show Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington in action

Yes, Avatar may have come out over a decade ago, but that does not mean we're not extremely excited to see what director James Cameron has been cooking up for the sequel. That Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 have all been announced may sound like overkill, but, let's be frank, when has Cameron ever made a bad sequel? (Discounting Piranha II: The Spawning, of course.)

The teases for Avatar 2 have been coming relatively frequently over the last few weeks. First, we saw an image of the water tanks the cast and crew are using to capture the movie's ambitious underwater scenes. Now, we have our first look at the primary cast – Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis – swimming among a sea of bubbles. Check out the image below, courtesy of the official Avatar account on Twitter.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo!Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJMay 13, 2020

The sequels are said to take place primarily underwater and will utilise new tech specially designed for the new movies – hence why the wait between Avatar and Avatar 2 has taken so long. Earlier this year, Cameron revealed the first Avatar 2 concept art at the CES 2020 trade show. Meanwhile, the Avatar sequels budget has been reported as $1 billion, making them some of the most expensive movies of all time.

All four movies have release dates: Avatar 2 on December 17, 2021; Avatar 3 in December 2023; Avatar 4 in December 2025; and Avatar 5 in December 2027.