Assassin’s Creed Syndicate among Ubisoft games not backwards compatible with PS5

Ubisoft has unveiled a list of games that won't be backwards compatible with the PS5, and included among them is Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

In fact, the newly-published list is comprised almost entirely of Assassin's Creed games. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within, and Space Junkies will all not be backwards compatible with the PS5.

This information comes from Ubisoft's new explainer on cross-gen games. Multiple Ubisoft games have cross-gen progression enabled, including the likes of For Honor, The Division 2, The Crew 2, Just Dance 2021, and Price of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

It's not entirely clear why these Ubisoft games won't be backwards compatible with the PS5 when the console launches next month. There's no clear indication from Ubisoft as to why, but the company did reassure readers that all the aforementioned titles will be backwards compatible on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. It's only the PS5 that's affected.

Don't worry, this issue doesn't affect more current Assassin's Creed games. For example, the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla has all cross-gen features enabled from Ubisoft. The Viking game will support cross-gen upgrades for both Xbox and PlayStation next-gen systems, as well as cross-gen progression.

If you're still trying to reserve a PS5 before Sony's next-gen console launches next month on November 12, check out our PS5 pre-orders guide for a full list of retailers with current stock.