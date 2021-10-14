Ant-Man and the Wasp 2 star Paul Rudd praises Jonathan Majors' Kang performance

Ant-Man and the Wasp 2 star Paul Rudd has praised Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror in the movie.

"I've loved everything he's done, and I see what he's doing in this, and I'm knocked out by it," Rudd told Variety. "It is really fun to bring new people into the fold, and the enthusiasm that people have is palpable."

Details on the Marvel sequel, officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, are being kept tightly under wraps. Majors was first introduced as He Who Remains in the Loki season finale, but will be playing a Variant of the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp 2 – Kang the Conqueror. The time-travelling villain has the potential to be the MCU's next Thanos-level threat, so anticipation for his first substantial appearance is running high.

Quantumania isn't due out until 2023, and in the meantime, the MCU has plenty more in store for us. Next up is Eternals, a cosmic entry into the MCU that will span a huge time period, then on the small screen there's Hawkeye, which will see the Avenger on a Christmassy adventure with his protégé Kate Bishop.

Rounding out the year is Spider-Man: No Way Home, a multiversal extravaganza that will see the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock – and potentially Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as Peter Parker, too. Ms. Marvel, focusing on Kamala Khan, was originally set for a 2021 debut, but now seems to be headed for a 2022 release. The character will also be appearing in Captain Marvel 2, AKA The Marvels.

