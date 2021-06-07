Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dragon Boat Festival limited-time items are available right now

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a couple of Dragon Boat Festival items available for a limited time.

In preparation for the Dragon Boat Festival celebrations, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can start buying limited-time items from the Nook Shopping app. These 2 items are available now and will only be available until June 14 which is the day the festival itself takes place.

By running over to the town hall and using the Nook Shopping system to browse the Seasonal Items, players will find 2 items up for grabs - a Festival Zongzi from East Asia for the Dragon Boat Festival, and a Surichwi tteok for the Korean Dano Festival. Both of these will cost you 1,000 Bells and can be placed on your tables to make your decorated areas look fancy. The tteok is a Korean rice cake while the Zongzi is a traditional Chinese rice dish that is usually wrapped in bamboo leaves.

Hi there! I hope you're having a great weekend. Maybe spending some time near the water or on a boat? What a coincidence! Nook Shopping is offering some fun seasonal Dragon Boat Festival items from now through the 14th! The festival itself is celebrated on June 14th. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/JBPwbX8aCFJune 6, 2021 See more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had already seen a large block of double Gloucester cheese arrive in the game for a limited time last month, inspired by the UK's iconic (and surprisingly dangerous) cheese rolling competition. Additionally, the Nook Shopping seasonal section also includes some other limited-time items for International Children's Day, and also Father's Day, but these are available until the end of the month. Throughout June, it's also Wedding Season which means Harvey wants help in taking photos of that cute llama couple over on Photopia.

If you find yourself ordering a fair number of these Dragon Boat Festival items to make a feast but finding yourself out of room, a datamine seems to have uncovered a possible hint at the island being expanded in a future update. But then maybe you just want to collect a few for potential island redesigns, such as this player's island redesign of Resident Evil: Village.

Keep up to date on some of the main events with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons events guide.

