Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide - How, when and where to catch them

There's a brand new section for your Critterpedia app, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures are now in the game. These underwater dwellers are here to stay with the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons swimming, wetsuits and snorkels.
In order to start collecting these new Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures, you'll need to learn how to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons first. But here's a TL;DR version:
- Grab a wetsuit from the Nook's Cranny cabinet, Nook Shopping or Nook Miles Rewards
- Put on your wetsuit
- Go to the beach or rocks near the ocean
- Press A to get in the sea
- Press A to swim
- Press Y to dive when near bubbles rising to the surface
- Move over the shadow using A to swim
- Once over the top, you'll automatically dive down to grab your prize
So with that knowledge in hand, please find a work-in-progress guide to every Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creature available in the game, broken down by hemisphere.
- How to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons pearls
Sea Creatures - N.Hemisphere
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Seasonality
|Availability
1
|Seaweed
|Jan - July, Oct - Dec
|All hours
2
|Sea Grapes
|June - Sept
|All hours
3
|Sea Cucumber
|TBC
|All hours
4
|TBC
5
|Sea Star
|All year round
|All hours
6
|Sea Urchin
|May - Sept
|All hours
7
|TBC
8
|Sea anemone
|All year round
|All hours
9
|Moon Jellfish
|July - Sept
|All hours
10
|Sea slug
|All year round
|All hours
11
|TBC
12
|Mussel
|June - Dec
|All hours
13
|Oyster
|TBC
|All hours
14
|Scallop
|All year round
|All hours
15
|Whelk
|All year round
|All hours
16
|TBC
17
|TBC
18
|TBC
19
|TBC
20
|Octopus
|All year round
|All hours
21
|TBC
22
|TBC
23
|TBC
24
|TBC
25
|TBC
26
|TBC
27
|TBC
28
|Acorn Barnacle
|All year round
|All hours
29
|TBC
30
|TBC
31
|TBC
32
|TBC
33
|TBC
34
|TBC
35
|TBC
36
|TBC
37
|Sea Pineapple
|Apr - Aug
|All hours
38
Spotted Garden Eel
|May - Oct
|4AM - 9PM
39
|TBC
40
|TBC
Sea Creatures - S.Hemisphere
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures in the Southern Hemisphere
|A
|B
|C
1
|Seaweed
|Apr - Jan
|All hours
2
|Sea Grapes
|TBC
|All hours
3
|Sea Cucumber
|May - Oct
|All hours
4
|TBC
5
|Sea Star
|All year round
|All hours
6
|Sea Urchin
|TBC
|All hours
7
|TBC
8
|Sea anemone
|All year round
|All hours
9
|Moon Jellfish
|TBC
|All hours
10
|Sea slug
|All year round
|All hours
11
|TBC
12
|Mussel
|TBC
|All hours
13
|Oyster
|Mar - Aug
|All hours
14
|Scallop
|All year round
|All hours
15
|Whelk
|All year round
|All hours
16
|TBC
17
|TBC
18
|TBC
19
|TBC
20
|Octopus
|All year round
|All hours
21
|TBC
22
|TBC
23
|TBC
24
|TBC
25
|TBC
26
|TBC
27
|TBC
28
|Acorn Barnacle
|All year round
|All hours
29
|TBC
30
|TBC
31
|TBC
32
|TBC
33
|TBC
34
|TBC
35
|TBC
36
|TBC
37
|Sea Pineapple
|TBC
|All hours
38
Spotted Garden Eel
|TBC
|4AM - 9PM
39
|TBC
40
|TBC
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards
- How to evict a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained
- How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide
- How to trade a villager in New Horizons
- How to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing