Popular

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide - How, when and where to catch them

By

Dive down for all of these brand new Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures

(Image credit: Nintendo)
JUMP TO:

There's a brand new section for your Critterpedia app, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures are now in the game. These underwater dwellers are here to stay with the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons swimming, wetsuits and snorkels. 

In order to start collecting these new Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures, you'll need to learn how to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons first. But here's a TL;DR version:

(Image credit: Nintendo)
  1. Grab a wetsuit from the Nook's Cranny cabinet, Nook Shopping or Nook Miles Rewards
  2. Put on your wetsuit
  3. Go to the beach or rocks near the ocean
  4. Press A to get in the sea
  5. Press A to swim
  6. Press Y to dive when near bubbles rising to the surface
  7. Move over the shadow using A to swim
  8. Once over the top, you'll automatically dive down to grab your prize

So with that knowledge in hand, please find a work-in-progress guide to every Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creature available in the game, broken down by hemisphere.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sea Creatures - N.Hemisphere

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere

NameSeasonalityAvailability
1
SeaweedJan - July, Oct - DecAll hours
2
Sea GrapesJune - SeptAll hours
3
Sea CucumberTBCAll hours
4
TBC
5
Sea StarAll year roundAll hours
6
Sea UrchinMay - SeptAll hours
7
TBC
8
Sea anemoneAll year roundAll hours
9
Moon JellfishJuly - SeptAll hours
10
Sea slugAll year roundAll hours
11
TBC
12
MusselJune - DecAll hours
13
OysterTBCAll hours
14
ScallopAll year roundAll hours
15
WhelkAll year roundAll hours
16
TBC
17
TBC
18
TBC
19
TBC
20
OctopusAll year roundAll hours
21
TBC
22
TBC
23
TBC
24
TBC
25
TBC
26
TBC
27
TBC
28
Acorn BarnacleAll year roundAll hours
29
TBC
30
TBC
31
TBC
32
TBC
33
TBC
34
TBC
35
TBC
36
TBC
37
Sea PineappleApr - AugAll hours
38
Spotted Garden Eel
May - Oct4AM - 9PM
39
TBC
40
TBC

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sea Creatures - S.Hemisphere

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures in the Southern Hemisphere

ABC
1
SeaweedApr - JanAll hours
2
Sea GrapesTBCAll hours
3
Sea CucumberMay - OctAll hours
4
TBC
5
Sea StarAll year roundAll hours
6
Sea UrchinTBCAll hours
7
TBC
8
Sea anemoneAll year roundAll hours
9
Moon JellfishTBCAll hours
10
Sea slugAll year roundAll hours
11
TBC
12
MusselTBCAll hours
13
OysterMar - AugAll hours
14
ScallopAll year roundAll hours
15
WhelkAll year roundAll hours
16
TBC
17
TBC
18
TBC
19
TBC
20
OctopusAll year roundAll hours
21
TBC
22
TBC
23
TBC
24
TBC
25
TBC
26
TBC
27
TBC
28
Acorn BarnacleAll year roundAll hours
29
TBC
30
TBC
31
TBC
32
TBC
33
TBC
34
TBC
35
TBC
36
TBC
37
Sea PineappleTBCAll hours
38
Spotted Garden Eel
TBC4AM - 9PM
39
TBC
40
TBC
Sam Loveridge

I'm the lady in charge of GamesRadar, but also getting all the reviews up on the website, so you can thank me for all those shining stars – or blame me for a lack of them. I also spend my time working my SEO magic to try and coax the Google Juice to flow in our favour.
See comments