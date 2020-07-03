Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide - How, when and where to catch them

There's a brand new section for your Critterpedia app, as Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures are now in the game. These underwater dwellers are here to stay with the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons swimming, wetsuits and snorkels.

In order to start collecting these new Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures, you'll need to learn how to swim in Animal Crossing: New Horizons first. But here's a TL;DR version:

Grab a wetsuit from the Nook's Cranny cabinet, Nook Shopping or Nook Miles Rewards Put on your wetsuit Go to the beach or rocks near the ocean Press A to get in the sea Press A to swim Press Y to dive when near bubbles rising to the surface Move over the shadow using A to swim Once over the top, you'll automatically dive down to grab your prize

So with that knowledge in hand, please find a work-in-progress guide to every Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creature available in the game, broken down by hemisphere.

How to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons pearls

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere

Name Seasonality Availability 1 Seaweed Jan - July, Oct - Dec All hours 2 Sea Grapes June - Sept All hours 3 Sea Cucumber TBC All hours 4 TBC 5 Sea Star All year round All hours 6 Sea Urchin May - Sept All hours 7 TBC 8 Sea anemone All year round All hours 9 Moon Jellfish July - Sept All hours 10 Sea slug All year round All hours 11 TBC 12 Mussel June - Dec All hours 13 Oyster TBC All hours 14 Scallop All year round All hours 15 Whelk All year round All hours 16 TBC 17 TBC 18 TBC 19 TBC 20 Octopus All year round All hours 21 TBC 22 TBC 23 TBC 24 TBC 25 TBC 26 TBC 27 TBC 28 Acorn Barnacle All year round All hours 29 TBC 30 TBC 31 TBC 32 TBC 33 TBC 34 TBC 35 TBC 36 TBC 37 Sea Pineapple Apr - Aug All hours 38 Spotted Garden Eel May - Oct 4AM - 9PM 39 TBC 40 TBC

Sea Creatures - S.Hemisphere

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures in the Southern Hemisphere