Michael Bay isn't impressed with some of the CGI in his new movie Ambulance

Michael Bay has given his very honest opinion on some of the CGI in his new film Ambulance.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, and sees a bank heist go terribly wrong – and then an ambulance with a dying police officer inside is hijacked for the getaway car.

"All those explosions and cars flipping, that's all real. That's all live, real, ratchets, whatever. It looks very dangerous, it could be very dangerous if you don't know what the hell you're doing," Bay told Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont. "But most of it is all real stunts. There's very few blue-screen shots on the movie. There's not a lot of CGI. Some of the CGI is shit in this movie. There's a couple shots that I wasn't happy with, okay? Alright."

The film features gun battles, explosions, and action galore – and even boasts shots captured via drone.

"I'd heard all these amazing stories about Michael Bay and what it's like working with him," Gyllenhaal said of the film back in October 2021. "He's wild, man, but I adore him. Driving around the streets of L.A. at like 100 miles per hour, shooting guns at helicopters. There are many stories out of that movie that are really fun and crazy."

So far, Ambulance is being generally well-received, with Total Film's own three star review calling the movie a "bonkers, ballistic, brain-numbing ride."

Ambulance is out in UK cinemas now, but doesn't hit US theaters until April 8. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.