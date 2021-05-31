Amazon AU is selling PS Plus subscriptions for a cheap AU$60 today

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale kicked off late last week, with a bunch of decent gaming deals already available. But if you have a PS4 or a PS5, this deal is probably among the best so far: You can currently get a 12 month PlayStation Plus subscription for AU$59.95, which is AU$20 lower than the usual AU$79.95 price.

These subscriptions usually go on sale a couple of times a year, usually as part of Sony's Days of Play promotion. That said, the PlayStation Store isn't currently offering a discount on the one year subscription, so having the redeemable code sent out in the mail is probably your best option, if you want it cheap right now.

12 month PS Plus subscription for PS4 and PS5 | AU$59.95 (usually AU$79.95)

A nice AU$20 off an annual PS Plus subscription, which not only grants you online multiplayer access across PS4 and PS5, but also offers up three free games a month. These games are usually big ones: Recent additions have included Battlefield 5, Wreckfest and Final Fantasy VII Remake, while current selections include Star Wars Squadrons, Operation Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.View Deal

In addition to offering online play, a PS Plus subscription offers up a roster of free games every month.

This offer will only presumably last for as long as Amazon has stock, so best be quick if you want 12 months on the cheap.

