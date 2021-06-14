A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming to Nintendo Switch via cloud-based streaming

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be coming to Nintendo Switch via cloud-based streaming.

Asobo Studio's sequel to its breakout hit, A Plague Tale: Requiem was announced yesterday at Microsoft and Bethesda's Games Showcase. It is also one of the games announced this weekend to be skipping previous generation hardware and coming exclusively to next-generation platforms, namely the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PC.

However, the title is seeing an appearance on one 'weaker' system too with the Nintendo Switch also listed. To get what is looking like an exceptionally graphics-intensive game onto the hybrid console, it will be employing a cloud-based solution for the port.

This is far from the first title that will have used the option for the Nintendo Switch console. Resident Evil 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Control and Hitman 3 have all previously employed the method.

While not without latency, it's an effective way to get games that would generally be far too demanding of the Nintendo Switch on the system. As long as players can get their hands on a decent enough internet, they will be able to play A Plague Tale: Requiem anywhere.

This seems like a viable option moving into the future if games become more demanding. The Nintendo Switch has a massive audience that is hungry for games, and this will allow publishers to access them, despite the restrictions of the console's hardware. Of course, it remains to be seen what this would mean if a Nintendo Switch Pro turned up soon.

A Plague Tale: Reqiuem is the follow on from the first game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, which followed the harrowing story of Amicia and Hugo. Set in a fictional 12th century France, the two children from noble blood find themselves suddenly on the run after the death of their family. This leads the two on a wild chase to safety that is underscored by a, frankly, absurd number of rats.

It was an unexpectedly impressive game that laid plenty of promise for the future. Here's hoping we see its sequel really realize its potential because like the rats that infest the game's world, it's teeming with it.

If you are looking to see what else you can get up to with your Nintendo Switch, why not check out our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games available.