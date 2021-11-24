A new Pokemon Converse range is out next month

Pokemon has teamed up with Converse for a brand new line of sneakers.

As unveiled earlier today on November 24 and first reported by Hype Beast, the brand new range of Converse sneakers are an extension of Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebrations. Headlining the collaboration are the special Pokemon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star "First Partners" shoes, which you can check out below adorned with images of Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Meowth, and Jigglypuff.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Next up in the collaboration, there's the fantastic "PokeBall" colorway sneaker, which you can check out just below. This shoe has all the same colorful creatures displayed on the side, except this time they're not quite so colorful, and the side of the sneaker boasts one huge PokeBall to rule them all.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Rounding out the collection are two standard models of Converse sneakers dedicated to Jigglypuff and Pikachu respectively, and a Pikachu-themed hoodie complete with a "25th Celebration Tour" logo on the back. This entire collection from Converse and Pokemon go on sale through the official Converse website early next month on December 10, and you can be sure the entire lot will sell out pretty sharpish.

This is the latest in Pokemon's extravagant celebrations for the franchise's 25th anniversary. We've already seen The Pokemon Company team up with superstars likes Katy Perry and Post Malone over the past 12 months, and Ed Sheeran just collaborated with Pokemon Go for a short concert. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl just launched last week on the Nintendo Switch, and we've got more treats to look forward to next year in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy