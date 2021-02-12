Post Malone is holding a virtual Pokemon Day concert

Pokemon's got big plans for its 25th anniversary, including a virtual concert featuring a performance by US rapper Post Malone.

Tune into the Pokemon YouTube channel, Twitch channel, or 25th anniversary website on Pokemon Day, February 27, at 4pm PST / 7pm EST to catch a live concert headlined by a digitized Post Malone. The Pokemon Company says the "massive online party" will feature a few surprises you'll want to stay around for.

A bit unexpectedly, the virtual Pokemon Day show kicks off a year-long music series called P25 organized by The Pokemon Company and Universal Music Group. P25 is set to debut new songs from "rising artists and award-winning superstars like pop icon Katy Perry," according to the description from the 25th-anniversary website. We don't have a lot of details about P25, but The Pokemon Company says to expect details to drip "throughout the year."

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

"I've been a Pokemon fan for a long time," Post Malone said of his collaboration. "So the opportunity to headline the Pokemon Day concert celebrating 25 years is awesome."

The Post Malone concert seems like the headlining act, but there are a few other things going on at The Pokemon Company for the big 25th anniversary. The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto ticketed event kicks off February 20 and offers encounters with Shiny Ditto and Shiny Mew through exclusive Special Research. You also might've heard about some highly sought-after Pokemon cards being given away with McDonald's happy meals.

