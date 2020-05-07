Assassin's Creed Valhalla length will be shorter than Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be shorter than 2018's Odyssey, a Ubisoft representative has confirmed.

The Viking epic may have only just announced, but information about the latest game in the hit series is steadily trickling in, including confirmation that Valhalla's length will be less overwhelming than its predecessor.

This was revealed by the head of communications for Ubisoft Middle East, Malek Teffaha, who responded to an article about Valhalla on Twitter. VG247 translated the Tweet , which reads: "“FYI, it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one." The "criticism" Valhalla addresses likely refers to Odyssey, which with over 60 hours of gameplay certainly asked plenty of players who took on its challenge.

As we previously reported , Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set in both Norway and England, but the majority of your time as the Viking Eivor will be in the latter of those two countries. You'll even be able to visit Stonehenge and the English cites of York, London, and WInchester. That means that traversing Valhalla's map will be no small feat, so while the game will be shorter than Odyssey, it's not likely it will be actually short. We wouldn't want it that way, anyway.

Speaking of short, Assassin's Creed Valhalla debuted a blink-and-you'll-miss-it gameplay teaser at the most recent Inside Xbox event (read about it here ). While it was certainly a teaser in every sense of the word, it did show off some of the kinda stuff we wanna see in a Viking-themed AC title: the hidden blade, the beautiful imagery, the longboats, the war horn.