It's 50% off EVERYTHING at ThinkGeek right now: Grab some merch before Cyber Monday wraps up

Online pop culture merchandise store ThinkGeek has gone one better and decided to make everything half price across its entire site. Yes, everything; pre-orders, Funko Pops, the whole lot. All you need to do is enter the code "DOTCOM" during checkout, and ThinkGeek will automatically reduce your price by half.

Below, we've listed some of our favourite items from the sale, but you can head over to the site yourself to check out the entire range of products on store (trust me, there's a lot). This 50% off deal will only last until the end of Cyber Monday, mind, so get on it now while you still can.

Pokemon Munchlax bag for $19.99: Whip out your bento box in style for half price off this amazing backpack.

