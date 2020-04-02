2020 BAFTA Games Awards: How to watch, and keep up with all the winners

The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards takes place later today, Thursday, April 2, starting from 11:30AM PST/2:30PM ET/7:30PM BST, with this year's show looking a little bit different from usual, with the impact of COVID-19 leading to the entire ceremony taking place online.

That's good news for you, however, as BAFTA has gone out of its way to make sure all the pomp and pageantry of the event has been translated into a free-to-watch digital show, and we've got all the details here about how you can check in with the stream later today.

You can already find the YouTube link to the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards below, for instance, and there's even an option to set yourself a reminder to tune in once the video goes live.

Read more (Image credit: Nvidia/CDC) The many ways the video game community is helping coronavirus relief efforts

Alternatively, BAFTA has set up real time broadcasts for Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and even PS4, making it easily accessible so long as you have a working internet connection.

This year's show features dozens of nominations across a broad spectrum of categories, from Artistic Achievement to Animation, with both Death Stranding and Control breaking records for the most nominations ever awarded in the show's history, with both up for grabbing a potential of 11 trophies each later this evening.

You can find the full list of categories and nominees on BAFTA's website here, which also has more details about the history of the show, and how tonight's all digital event will work.

We'll be sure to cover the winners of the event here on GamesRadar, too, so be sure to stay tuned for that if you can't watch along with the show live.

We've started a new series that pits the team against each other with some fiendish gaming tests. Check out Challenge Radar Episode 2 here.