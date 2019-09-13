Kind Words is a wholesome game about helping people in real life, and it's out now

Kind Words asks you to send anonymous letters to real people with words of comfort or encouragement, and send requests for the same when you're feeling low. Meanwhile, you get to listen to a beautiful lo-fi soundtrack and decorate your happy space with decorations that come with stickers you get from your new friends. No baddies to kill, no puzzles to solve; just warmth and support from your fellow humans. Good stuff, good stuff.

"Has something got you down? Stressed you out? Scared you? That's pretty normal. It might help you to talk about it. In Kind Words, players anonymously write out their concerns and sorrows by making short requests for letters," reads Kind Words' Steam description.

As for the soundtrack, it's exactly the kind of music you'd want in the background while you read, write, or study. If you've ever invoked YouTube to help you concentrate or relax, or if you've come across the viral "lo-fi hip hop" channels, you know what to expect. It's like a rainy night in New York City, manifested as music.

Thankfully, this game about nurturing one's mental health takes the matter seriously. There's a Help section with resources for those struggling with any serious mental health issues, and moderators are attentive in reporting any troubling behavior. Developer Ziba Scott told Polygon he often communicates directly with players for different reasons.

“In the last few weeks I’ve sent over a hundred messages to players this way, thanking them for reports and warning them about being off topic. In extreme cases, I send players notes highlighting the mental health resources that are one click away at most points in the game," Scott says.

Kind Words was previously a Humble Monthly exclusive, but is now available on Steam for $5, and the soundtrack is available separately for $3. Not a bad price for positivity.