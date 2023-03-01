Attack on Titan season 4, Part 3 release date: what time is episode 88 airing?

Eren's endgame is almost here. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 – AKA Final Arc 1st Half, AKA Attack on Titan season 4, Part 3 – is launching this week with a special one-hour episode. But what time is it going to be released in the US and UK? And where can you watch it? For the answer to those key questions surrounding episode 88, rumble on down below.

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan episode 88 is releasing on March 3 in the West (March 4 in Japan). It should be available just after 7:25 AM Pacific/10:25 AM Eastern. That's 3:25 PM GMT over in the UK. Expect that to land on Crunchyroll (with subtitles, an English dub is likely going to come later) at roughly the same time. We'll update you when we hear more.

How many Attack on Titan season 4 episodes are left?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

The wording has been vague, but it appears there's only two more episodes to go until Attack on Titan reaches its conclusion: March 3's one-hour special and the Final Arc's second half– which releases later in 2023.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan season 4?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

New episodes of Attack on Titan – and the preceding four seasons – are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation for paid subscribers.