Assassin's Creed Infinity is reportedly the "platform" for a new game set in Asia

Assassin's Creed Infinity will reportedly be a "platform" for an Assassin's Creed game set in Asia as well as multiple future installments in the series.

This intriguing new detail about Assassin's Creed Infinity comes from Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier and a separate report from Kotaku (opens in new tab). The Kotaku report claims an Assassin's Creed game codenamed Project Red is in development and will take the series to an unspecified location in Asia, and Schreier took to Twitter to clarify that the game is actually part of Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Last week, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb said during his podcast that an Assassin's Creed game set in Japan could be on the way. Kotaku reports that it "can't confirm that yet," but adds that Ubisoft has been internally discussing just such a setting for a while.

Way back in 2021, we heard that Assassin's Creed Infinity would be a base to support various Assassin's Creed experiences in different settings, but this is the first we've heard of Project Red, now reportedly set somewhere in Asia, being part of that platform.

We also learned in February that the next standalone Assassin's Creed game started life as Valhalla DLC but eventually grew into its own thing. Codenamed Rift, it's said to be set in Baghdad and feature existing Valhalla character Basim as the lead protagonist. It'll also reportedly be a return to roots of sorts, as it'll be a smaller adventure more focused on stealth gameplay in contrast to the open-world action behemoths the games have become more recently.

