Assassin's Creed is finally set to head to Japan, according to new rumour

Assassin's Creed could reportedly be getting a full-length game that's set in Japan, which would be a first for the long-running series.

That comes from journalist Jeff Grubb, who has shared some details on the series during a new podcast (opens in new tab). After chatting about the recent news that Assassin's Creed Rift will reportedly have a Bagdad setting, the conversation shifts to future entries in the series. Grubb shares that a source with a good track record has said that an upcoming Assassin's Creed game will be set in Japan and more akin to the older RPG entries in the series.

Whether this comes as a standalone game or as part of Assassin's Creed Infinite, though, isn't entirely clear. Grubb also stresses that he can't confirm what the source has said, though they've been in line with what's been reported on Rift.

A Japan-based Assassin's Creed game has been high on fans' wish lists for years. While the series has taken us to many different countries during historical eras, the country remains untouched by the franchise. The Japanese Brotherhood of Assassins has been mentioned in various games, and a French novel called Assassin's Creed: Fragments – The Blade of Aizu is based there, but that's your lot for now.

Still, fans have got creative while they've had to wait. Earlier this year, one fan put together a showcase (opens in new tab) to tease what an Assassin's Creed in Japan could look like – maybe we'll find out for ourselves soon enough?

We reckon Assassin's Creed Infinity can only mean a better, more open future for the series. An open future that hopefully features some adventures in Japan.