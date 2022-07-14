The next Assassin’s Creed game will reportedly be set in Baghdad, according to a new report.

These claims come from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier who commented on a Reddit post (opens in new tab) responding to the claim that the next Assassin’s Creed game is set in the Aztecs. In Schreier’s reply (opens in new tab) , it was instead revealed that "the next AC game is Rift, which is set in Baghdad."

Although this is unconfirmed by Ubisoft at the moment, it wouldn't be too surprising if this was the case. If you've played Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you'll already be familiar with Basim, a character who actually grew up in Baghdad. Considering that the next Assassin's Creed game - currently codenamed 'Rift' - apparently started out life as a Valhalla expansion, this claim does have a lot going for it.

This isn’t all Schreier shared about Ubisoft’s stealth game though, as in the same comment he also revealed: "After that will be AC Infinity, and while that's going to include a bunch of different games/experiences/biomes/whatever you want to call them, I've heard about the main two and neither of them are Aztec."

Not much else is known about 'Rift' or 'Infinity' other than the above. What we do know though is that Ubisoft is due to be hosting another online event that will unveil "the future of Assassin’s Creed" in September , so maybe this is when we’ll finally find out more about these mysterious project.

In other Assassin’s Creed news, Ubisoft recently announced that it was turning off multiplayer servers for 15 of its games. This includes a number of classic Ubisoft titles but also several Assassin’s Creed ones too from Assassin’s Creed 2, 3, Brotherhood, Liberation HD, and Revelations.