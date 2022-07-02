Ubisoft is turning off multiplayer servers for these 15 games

Ubisoft has confirmed it is closing down multiplayer servers for 15 games from September 1.

The publisher says it must shutter some servers for older games in order to allow the company to "focus [its] resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles".

As you may have guessed from that statement, most of the games on the list are several years old now but do include some classic Ubisoft titles, including Driver San Francisco, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and Assassin's Creed 2.

In most instances, the shutting down of servers won't affect your single-player campaigns, but you may have to play in "offline" mode to get them to work properly. In other instances, you may find yourself unable to pick up any DLC, so if you fancy some additional content but haven't gotten around to buying it yet, be quick; DLC won't be available once the servers go offline. Connection to your Ubisoft account - and any goodies you unlock with it - will also stop, too.

Here's the full list of games:

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

If you're playing the remastered version of Far Cry 3 or Assassin's Creed 2 then don't panic - both of those remain unaffected.

If you're surprised to see Space Junkies on that list, you're not alone; the VR title is only three years old, but Ubisoft says it will become completely unplayable from September as it's a "multiplayer-only title".

"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," Ubisoft explained via an update on the company's blog. "To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services."

