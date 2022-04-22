Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix spy series rounds out its cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix spy series has filled out its main cast, Variety reports.

The following actors have been cast in series regular roles: Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), and Travis Van Winkle (You).

The currently untitled project will follow a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Monica Barbaro) who discover they’ve both been secretly working as CIA operatives. Now, forced to team up, they must confront the fact everything they thought they knew about the other has been a lie. Described as tackling universal family problems, the series also promises plenty of action and humor.

The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes and Nick Santora is on board as showrunner, while Schwarzenegger will executive produce. Santora has previously worked as a writer and producer on shows like The Sopranos, Law & Order, and Prison Break.

Iconic action star Schwarzenegger is known for starring in The Terminator franchise and the Conan movie series, as well as his roles in movies like The Running Man and Total Recall. Although he's appeared in TV shows before, this will be his first leading role on the small screen.