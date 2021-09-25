Army of Thieves showcases Netflix's thrilling prequel to Army of the Dead

A new Army of Thieves trailer has debuted at Netflix's Tudum event.

The film is a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which was released earlier this year. Matthias Schweighöfer returns as Dieter, and also directs the film, with Snyder onboard as a producer. The rest of the cast includes Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, Guz Khan as Rolph, and Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix. Hans Zimmer is set to compose alongside Steve Mazzaro.

Army of Thieves takes place in the early days of the zombie outbreak, and sees Dieter recruited to the criminal crew by Gwendoline to crack three impenetrable-looking safes in Europe. Considering the impressive skills Dieter showed off in Army of the Dead, we can assume if anyone can break these vaults, it's him.

"I just finished a prequel for my character, so everything is in that film," Schweighöfer has said of the movie. "But the biography was that Dieter was – I can't say that, because it's a spoiler alert. You will love the prequel. His way to America is awesome. It's crazy."

This isn't the only Army of the Dead related project on its way to Netflix, either. An animated prequel series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is expected to arrive in 2022, which will reveal more about the origins of the undead. Army of the Dead 2 is also in the works. Army of Thieves arrives this October 29.

