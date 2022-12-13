Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix's new movie gets a poster – and a new title

A24 has dropped the first look at Ari Aster’s new movie Beau Is Afraid, which will star Joaquin Phoenix. The poster shows a young boy, who seems to be a younger version of the main character, clad in pajamas.

Plot details remain light for the movie, which was previously titled Disappointment Blvd. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), it has been described as "an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time". While unconfirmed at the moment, it seems pretty safe to assume that Phoenix will be playing said entrepreneur.

Aster also previously directed a short called Beau in 2011 about a neurotic middle-aged man who is haunted while he tries to visit his mother. However, it’s not clear whether the upcoming movie is related to this.

It seems it may also be a departure from the horror that the director has become known for. When it was first announced, Aster described it as a "nightmare comedy". "All I know is that it’s gonna be four hours long," he said during a talk at UC Santa Barbara (opens in new tab) back in 2020.

Alongside Phoenix, the confirmed cast for the movie includes Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, and Kylie Rogers. Beau is Afraid marks Aster’s third collaboration with A24, after Hereditary and Midsommar, and is due out in 2023.

