The best Apple TV Black Friday deals for 2019

Apple TV Black Friday deals are as rare a sighting as you'd expect from an Apple product, but - just like the Black Friday iPad deals and Apple Airpod Black Friday deals - when they do emerge, it's like an internet gold rush. In case you need the clarification, Apple TV is a device that rigs your television up with a library of instantly accessible shows, movies, apps, and music, not to mention the best Apple Arcade games already available via the company's recently released gaming catalogue.

Not only that, but a subscription to Apple TV Plus will unlock a whole wealth of exclusively developed shows under curation at Apple, including the recently released The Morning Show, and new projects on the way from Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and M. Night Shyamalan.

Typically, the Apple TV 4K device costs around $200/£179, while 2015's Apple TV HD model sits at a slightly more affordable $149/£139. The latest set of Apple TV Black Friday deals have led to some attractive reductions on that upfront price point, and I wouldn't expect to see the product available for this cheap at any other time of the year. Below, we've gathered the best offers on Apple TV that we've found so far, with options for both UK and US customers.

The best Apple TV Black Friday deals

All Apple TV Black Friday deals (4K model)

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV 4K is exactly what it sounds like, providing all the juicy content of a standard Apple TV device but delivered in stunning 4K resolution to make your movies, films, and games look even better. That does mean you'll need a decent 4K TV (might we suggest a browse of our Black Friday TV deals for more about that?...), but both devices go hand in hand to present one of the best home entertainment systems that money can buy.

At the moment, there are a couple of worthwhile Black Friday Apple TV deals with the 4K model, the best of which you can check out below. It's worth noting that while Apple itself hasn't discounted Apple TV 4K for Black Friday, anyone who signs up directly via its own site will receive a £20/$25 Apple Store Gift Card, though that offer only lasts until Cyber Monday.

All Apple TV Black Friday deals (HD model)

(Image credit: Apple)

If 4K doesn't interest you, there's also a bunch of great Apple TV Black Friday deals for the standard, more affordable model of the device, which released in 2019. This includes everything that comes with Apple TV 4K, but merely keeps the resolution locked at standard high definition, which is still impressive and perfectly satisfactory nonetheless.

There are Apple TV Black Friday deals for both the 32GB and 64GB versions of the HD model, but 32GB should be more than enough for what you're looking for, and all the best offers are listed below. We recommend purchasing one soon if you're interested; these sales won't last forever!

