Apple Arcade is getting the Hello Kitty Animal Crossing game of my dreams

Now that the dust on Animal Crossing: New Horizons has settled, Sanrio has come to the rescue with Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

On June 27, developer Sunblink and Hello Kitty creator Sanrio have announced that a brand new game that looks a lot like Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to launch on Apple Arcade as soon as next month (July 28, 2023). Hello Kitty Island Adventure looks like it has all of the best features of our favourite life sims and as a fan of both Animal Crossing and Hello Kitty, I am freaking out.

Just like in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, in Hello Kitty Island Adventure players are transported to a tropical getaway where they're tasked with building a life for themselves alongside a fellow Sanrio characters such as Aggretsuko, Keroppi, My Melody, Pompompurin and plenty more.

Just can't choose which of your favourite Sanrio characters you want to play as? Don't worry! You'll actually play as your own custom character that can be designed using a range of adorable character customisation options.

As you can see from the trailer above, players will have the opportunity to do all of our favorite things we did in New Horizons, including fishing, interior design, catching bugs, crafting, and more. There also seems to be a few non-Animal Crossing-like features too like we can see Hello Kitty exploring the ocean as a mermaid, and completing some kind of temple puzzle, complete with a minecart and giant boulder.

Since we got our last free major content update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons all the way back in November 2021, many fans of Nintendo's desert island game have been looking for something new to fill the void - and maybe Hello Kitty Island Adventure is here to do just that. If you're not so big on Sanrio's characters though, there's still plenty of other similar games such as Go-Go Town , Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time , and Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits .