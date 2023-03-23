Go-Go Town is an adorable new Animal Crossing-like that absolutely needs to be on your radar

Go-Go Town is the adorable new title from the makers of Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles.

Prideful Sloth, a studio made up of former Activision and Rocksteady veterans, is trying its hand at an Animal Crossing-esque title with its latest game. It was just announced at the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, and ho boy, it looks cute as heck.

You'll be taking on the job of mayor in Go-Go Town, with the task of taking the pastel-hued town from a sleepy settlement to a bustling city that's thriving from the tourism trade.

From the looks of the trailer, we're about to be responsible for a whole city of people, anthropomorphic animals, and... aliens? Sign us up.

It'll be down to you to make all the decisions from construction to transport in your new town, with the option to terraform the land to make roads, rivers, fields and more to provide for your city and its citizens.

You'll have to do a lot yourself too, from fishing and farming to fixing up old homes and helping to expand businesses. It's all with the aim of attracting bigger crowds - and thus more money. But, like Animal Crossing, there's a personal touch here, despite the much larger scale of Go-Go Town compared to island life.

Although there's not even a whiff of a release date on this one yet, you can wishlist Go-Go Town on Steam now (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with all the latest.

