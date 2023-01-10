Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania runtime has seemingly been confirmed

The runtime for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has seemingly been confirmed in a new cinema listing.

According to Fandango (opens in new tab), the Ant-Man threequel will run for two hours and five minutes (125 minutes), making it the longest Ant-Man movie yet ahead of Ant-Man (117 minutes) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (118 minutes).

In terms of recent releases, it's longer than Thor: Love and Thunder's 119 minutes, but a minute shorter than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Phase 4's final film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, clocked in at 162 minutes.

All told, there's plenty to pack into Ant-Man 3. The most recent trailer gave us our best look yet at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm. He's joined by the iconic Marvel villain MODOK in one moment. There's even an appearance from Bill Murray, with the identity of his character now being confirmed as Lord Krylar, the governor of a region in the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also set to kick off Marvel Phase 5. On the movie side of things, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will follow on May 5; The Marvels in July; Captain America: New World Order in May 2024; Thunderbolts in July 2024, and Blade. On Disney Plus, several shows are planned, including Secret Invasion, Loki season 2, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors, is set to hit cinemas on February 17. For more on the MCU's exciting future, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.