Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania footage previews at D23

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Marvel Phase 5 in a big way, Kevin Feige promised at D23. During the massive Marvel panel at the conference, footage from the movie was played in front of the audience – however, it has not yet been made available online. Luckily, Total Film was on the ground and can reveal what happened.

The exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starts very, very funny (Scott dealing with life as a celebrity) before going huge-scale fantastic voyage sci-fi and introducing Kang the Conqueror.

Much of the footage was previously revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, though there were some new moments. Notably, we saw the entire Ant-Man crew being sucked into the Quantum Realm, and Scott having a tense discussion with Kang. "Have I killed you before?” the villain asks ominously at one point.

As previously revealed at Comic-Con, the movie features Scott at a book shop doing a reading of his new book, "Look Out for the Little Guy." Later, he's teased about milking his Avengers fame by Michael Douglas' character. They are soon sucked into the Quantum Realm, where Janet takes the crew to a weird-looking city where Bill Murray’s king is – he's seemingly had a past relationship with Janet. There’s also a flash of a metallic MODOK at one point (who's confirmed to be in the movie) and a brief look at Kang in purple.

