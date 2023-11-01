Andor season 2 may still be a way off, but this Star Wars theory has us convinced about a big cameo

Andor season 2 may have been hit by several delays amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but that has stopped the theories rolling in.

We know the second part of the Star Wars series will lead directly into the events of Rogue One, but could we also see some familiar faces along the way? One fan certainly thinks so as they suggested a certain Emperor may be lingering in the wings.

Posting on Reddit, they wrote: "Since Palpatine is mentioned a few times in Andor season 1, do you think it’s possible he might actually appear in season 2?" Outlining their reasoning, they argue that the show’s unpicking of the Empire and its politics means that it would make "perfect sense" for him to appear, especially after those name drops in season one.

"I think the most likely way Palpatine could appear would be in a scene of him addressing the senate after a rebel attack, or after the Ghorman Massacre which they have already starting to set up in season 1," they speculated. "Or a hologram of Palpatine where he’s speaking to the public in his classic dictator speech way. I think it would be amazing to see Palpatine especially with Gilroy’s writing and it would raise the stakes for Mon Mothma even more."

It’s certainly an intriguing idea, and it would make sense to bring Palpatine into this story as it does make sense in terms of the Star Wars timeline. Rogue One of course featured an appearance from Darth Vader too, setting the precedent for a big cameo in the prequel series. But while we're convinced, as you might have guessed, the Star Wars community isn’t exactly sold on the idea.

The main criticism of the theory is that such an appearance wouldn’t fit into the grounded tone of Andor. "I would rather not," replied one. "Part of what makes the show great is that it understands that the Empire is a system. A machine of oppression built, maintained and operated by countless normal people instead of an extension of Palpatine's will. It does not matter who the Emperor is, the Empire would be just as evil under anyone else."

"Knowing Tony Gilroy, if it happens at all it will be because it's organic to the plot and not in any way fan service," a second suggested. "I'm guessing it probably won't go there, as this series seems to focus on more average people as opposed to Jedi, Sith, and other high-level characters. Which is part of the charm; we get to see these events from a fresh perspective. The 'view from below'."

Either way, it seems we’ll only find out the truth when Andor season 2 hits our screens. Currently, there’s no release date set, but we did get an exclusive look at the trailer at Star Wars Celebration.

