Andor uses some of the same assets as the Star Wars prequels

Andor, the Rogue One spin-off that's all about Diego Luna's Cassian, recreates Coruscant for many of its scenes – Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, and Syril Karn all live in the capital city, and it's also the location of the Imperial Security Bureau.

The last time Coruscant was seen was in the Star Wars prequel movies, and Andor visual effects producer T.J. Falls has revealed that the Disney Plus show and the prequels share some of the same assets.

"It's a combination. We're utilizing what we have from the prequels in terms of the way that the city was laid out, with the Senate and how that was built," Falls told Screen Rant (opens in new tab). "Now, given the time from when the prequels were made to now, we've had to recreate most of those pieces. But not all of them. Some of them, we've taken the base models and updated them into our system in order to build out the greater Coruscant. So, it's a little bit of still utilizing what we had in the past and modernizing it into the view of the city for our current show."

From what has been shown so far, Coruscant looks pretty much identical to the cityscape of the prequel movies. Time will tell if we see more of the capital planet as the show continues into season 2.

