Heartbreaking Star Wars theory about Andor makes Rogue One even more tragic

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Andor episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

Star Wars fans have a heartbreaking theory about Andor episode 8, and it makes Rogue One even more tragic. In the episode, Cassian is taken to prison following his wrongful arrest back in episode 7. In jail, he meets Ruescott Melshi, an important Rogue One character who will later help rescue Jyn Erso and attack Scarif in pursuit of the all important Death Star plans.

While imprisoned, Cassian and Melshi are made to assemble Imperial parts of some kind. It's not revealed just what they're making these parts for, but Star Wars fans have a poignant theory: they're building pieces of the Death Star.

"If those are Death Star parts Melshi and Cassian are building, the very thing that will lead to their death," predicts one fan (opens in new tab). "The possibility of those parts being the Death Star's parts. The possibility of Star Wars making them build the machine that took their lives five years later," says someone else (opens in new tab).

"They have seven floors of men building gadgets. Why would they need so many? For something as massive as the Death Star, lots of parts need to be made," agrees another viewer (opens in new tab).

In Rogue One, Cassian is killed by the Death Star's blast on Scarif, while Melshi is shot dead trying to get to the master switch to help out Bodhi Rook. It would be a truly ironic twist if both characters are currently helping to build the Death Star, then.

