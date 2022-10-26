Andor episode 8 includes a Rogue One cameo you probably missed

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Andor episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode on Disney Plus!

Andor episode 8 introduces a Rogue One character who'll turn out to be very important – and no, we're not talking about Saw Gerrera. In the episode, Cassian is taken to prison after being wrongfully arrested back in episode 7. It's a bleak situation, but while he's there, he meets none other than Ruescott Melshi, played by Duncan Pow.

Now, you might be wondering just who that is. As it turns out, Melshi is a very important Rogue One character. He leads the extraction team that rescues Jyn Erso from the Imperial transport in the movie, though Jyn knocks him out with a shovel mid-rescue (but is promptly caught by K-2SO instead).

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Later in the movie, Melshi joins the team of rebels (dubbed Rogue One) who plan to go to Scarif, and works closely with Cassian, who is a good friend of his. In the thick of the battle, Bodhi Rook tells Melshi that he needs to access the master switch – sadly, Melshi dies attempting to get there.

Andor episode 8 ends before Cassian and Melshi make it out of jail – as we know they inevitably will – but, judging by their working relationship in Rogue One, we can expect the duo to help each other escape sometime soon.

